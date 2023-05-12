The Storm Team 11 Weather Forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms on tap for the rest of the evening and tapering off through the overnight tonight. The low will be mild at 59 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. The high will be warm at 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms taper off through Saturday evening leaving mostly cloudy skies on tap for our Saturday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. Currently, we are in a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather chance on Sunday. There is a risk for some of the thunderstorms that roll in have the potential to become strong or severe. The main threats will be gusty winds and locally heavy rain. It will be warm with a high near 83 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low Monday night will be 52 with a high on Tuesday near 76 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.

Rain continues through the overnight Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The low will be 50 degrees.

Scattered showers linger into early Wednesday morning with clearing skies through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees with a 50% chance of rain in the morning.

Partly cloudy skies will be possible Wednesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday. The high will be 79 degrees.

Parly cloudy skies on tap for next Friday with a high of 80 degrees.

Have a great night!