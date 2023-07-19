The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times overnight. The low will be 68 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday morning. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could result in flash flooding. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon as well. The high on Thursday will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. The low will be 68 with a high on Friday of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with just a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great night!