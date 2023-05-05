The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for tonight. The low will be 47 degrees.

A mix of clouds and sun is forecast for Saturday with a high near 76 degrees. There is a chance of a storm possible late.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast Saturday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be warmer at 76 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap with scattered showers and scattered thunderstorms through Sunday night. The low will be 57 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

showers continue through Monday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms. The high will be near 78 degrees.

Cloudy skies and showers taper off Tuesday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lingering showers and a low of 55 degrees.

A 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms is on tap for Thursday with a high of 80 degrees.

And for next Friday, partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Have a great night and a great weekend!