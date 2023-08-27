The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with the potential for damaging winds and small hail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for this Sunday night with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Monday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 81 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible early Tuesday night with clearing skies late. The low will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions are forecast for Wednesday along with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 79 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with cool temperatures. The low will be 59 degrees.

Tropical moisture could move across the southeast on Thursday.

We will see cloudy skies on Thursday with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms from the tropical system Idalia. The high will be 78 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 86 degrees.

Have a great night!