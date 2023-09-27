The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the afternoon. There is a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms for parts of Eastern Kentucky, parts of Lee County in Southwest Virginia and Hancock County Tennessee, meaning that there is a possibility of an isolated severe thunderstorm. There is a 40% chance of rain and the high will be 77 degrees.

Scattered showers continue through tonight with a low of 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a 50% chance of rain with a high of 76 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers through Thursday night with a low of 57 degrees.

A few scattered showers are on tap for Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with pleasant temperatures. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast on Sunday with a high of 80 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 53 degrees.

And we will start off the next work week with warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The high will be 82 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 55 degrees.

And for next Tuesday, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures are on tap with a high of 81 degrees.