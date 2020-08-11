Scattered showers and thunderstorms anytime Tuesday – Warm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into the area from 4 AM to 8 AM. If the storms from the Ohio Valley make it this far south, they could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Low 66.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on and off through the day on Tuesday into Tuesday night. The chance of rain is 50%. Some of the thunderstorms that do form in the area could produce strong winds and heavy rainfall. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Have a great night!