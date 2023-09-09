Happy Saturday afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at the rest of your afternoon and the week ahead.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

A strong t-storm or two cannot be ruled out. The main threats would be damaging wind gusts and hail less than an inch in diameter.

Locally heavy rainfall will also be likely with any showers or t-storms this afternoon and evening. Repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, especially across southwest Virginia.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 60 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. The low will be 61 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 83 degrees. A pop-up shower or t-storm will be possible in the afternoon. Rain chance will be 20%. Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 60%. The high on Wednesday will be 75 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 73 degrees. Fair skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.