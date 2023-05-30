The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of hours. The activity will end later this evening. Skies will then turn mostly clear with a low of 56 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store for our Wednesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm. The high will be warm at 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 57 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm. The high will be warm at 83 degrees.

Friday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 57 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday. The high will be 87 degrees.

Saturday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 58 degrees.

A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives for the second half of our weekend into next week.

Sunday we will see a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 81 degrees.

Sunday night skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 57 degrees.

Rain chances continue to increase as we head into our Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely both days. The high on both days will be around 80 degrees. The rain chance will be 60%.