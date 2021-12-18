Scattered showers and storms this afternoon – Cooler for our Sunday – Frigid start to the workweek

Happy Saturday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.
Today: Scattered showers through the afternoon and evening likely. Areas of fog before noon. High near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Rain chance 60%.
Sunday: A few lingering showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 20%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Christmas Eve: A slight chance of a few passing showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Rain chance 20%.
Enjoy the rest of your morning.