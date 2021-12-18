Scattered showers and storms this afternoon – Cooler for our Sunday – Frigid start to the workweek

Forecast

Happy Saturday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Scattered showers through the afternoon and evening likely. Areas of fog before noon. High near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Rain chance 60%.

Sunday: A few lingering showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Christmas Eve: A slight chance of a few passing showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Rain chance 20%.

