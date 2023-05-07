The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with lingering showers through tonight. The low will be 59 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees. A few of these storms could become strong to severe, especially to our west where a level 1 out of 5 exists for severe weather. The main threats would be damaging wind and small hail. At the moment, most of the thunderstorm activity does look to remain to our west. Make sure to stay weather-aware tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Showers continue through Monday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms. The high will be near 81 degrees.

Skies will begin to clear and showers start to taper off Tuesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 80 degrees.

On Friday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in through Friday evening. The high will be 81 degrees.

Next Saturday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 81 degrees.

Have a great day and a great rest of the weekend!