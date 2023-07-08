Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until early morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Monday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.



Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.



Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Friday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.