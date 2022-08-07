Good afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of rain is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of rain is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of rain is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 83. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of rain is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 68. Chance of rain is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of rain is 40%.

Thursday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of rain is 30%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A few isolated storms possible, otherwise sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of rain 20%.

Have an amazing rest of your Sunday!