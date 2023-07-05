The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies this afternoon into the evening, with a 40% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Patchy fog will be possible late overnight. The low will be 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees. We could see a few early evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 50%. The high on Friday will be 88 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 84 degrees. Showers and a few storms continue Sunday night. The low will be 67 degrees.

Monday looks very wet with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82 degrees on Monday. Overnight low temperatures will fall to around 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 85 degrees.

Next Wednesday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies. The high will be around 88 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.