Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies. The low will be 62 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A more substantial storm threat arises on Tuesday afternoon and evening. We are under a level 2 out of 5 for a slight risk of severe storms. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat while low is not zero. Make sure to have several ways to receive warnings and stay weather aware. The chance of rain will be 80% with a high of 80 degrees.

Showers and a few non-severe storms will continue into the evening hours. Skies will remain cloudy with a low of 58 degrees.

Wednesday we will see cloudy skies in the morning with a 20% chance of lingering showers or drizzle. Clouds will start to break up through the afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 77 degrees. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 49 degrees.

Friday the cloud cover returns with mostly cloudy skies expected. The high will be 79 degrees. Friday night we will see scattered showers move in late in the evening. The low will be 54 degrees.

Saturday morning we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers early, otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy. The high will be 74 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 50 degrees.

Sunday will be cooler and sunny with a high of 75 degrees. Sunday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 52 degrees.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees.

Have a great rest of your evening.