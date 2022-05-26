Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 am and 5 am, then a chance of showers after 5 am. Patchy fog between 1 am and 2 am. Low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.