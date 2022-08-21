Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.