The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a 50% chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers. The high on Sunday will be 42 degrees.

Snowfall accumulations will primarily be focused across the mountains. East Tennessee and southwest Virginia mountains will pick up around 1-2″. Some of the lower elevations could see a quick dusting as the sun sets this evening.

Snow showers will taper off as the sky clears tonight with a low of 26 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees. Clouds increase once again Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Rain returns to the region on Tuesday with an 80% chance through the morning and afternoon. Areas east of the Appalachian Mountains could see a brief window of freezing rain early Tuesday morning. Periods of locally heavy rainfall will be possible through the afternoon. The high will be a mild 57 degrees.

Showers will continue Tuesday night. The low will be 33 degrees.

Rain will change to a 60% chance of light snow and flurries across the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday with a high of 40 degrees. We will see a few passing clouds Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees. Thursday night will be cloudy with a low near 30 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of a wintry mix later in the evening. The high will be 50 degrees.

Next Saturday will feature a 60% chance of rain transitioning over to snow through the day. The high will be 44 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Sunday.