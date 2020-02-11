Scattered showers and fog overnight with the potential for some locally heavy rain Tuesday morning. Flash Flood Watches for some.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds and fog overnight with scattered showers. The low will be 47 degrees.

Flash flood watches remain in effect for some including Lee county in Virginia and Hawkins county in Tennessee.

Wind Advisories are also in effect for southeastern Greene county in Tennessee into the Great Smoky Mountains. In those areas the winds will be sustained at 20 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 50 mph.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times during the morning hours. The high will be near 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with scattered showers. Low 42

Look for cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered showers. We could see a few thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday along with the chance of locally heavy rainfall. The high Wednesday will be near 62 degrees with a high on Thursday near 55 degrees.

Rainfall totals will generally be around an inch to maybe an inch an a half.

Cold air and dry weather arrive Friday with a high near 38 degrees. We could see a few snow flurries late Thursday night into the early morning on Friday. We stay dry Saturday with a chance rain back in the forecast Sunday and Monday.

Have a great night!