Good morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

We are tracking scattered rain and snow showers across the region this morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the TN mountains until 2 AM Sunday morning when the system is expected to move out. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through the afternoon across the area along with blustery winds of more than 20 mph at times. Pairing the wind with the highs in the mid-40s and it will be a very chilly Saturday for us.

The precipitation will start to lift out of the region overnight and into our early Sunday. When all is said and done, I think we could see 2″-4″ across the mountains, with some peaks receiving up to 6″ in some spots such as Roan Mountain. SW VA, I think will see up to 2″ across the higher terrain, with some of the highest areas receiving possibly up to 3″, especially across the Blue Ridge. Some of the valley locations across the area could see a dusting up to 1″ of snow, especially across the ridgelines.

Temperatures overnight will fall into the low 30s with some patchy frost possibly developing late. Sunday we rapidly start to warm with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s through the afternoon. Most of the snow should melt across the Tri-Cities due to the increased sun angle and the warmer temperatures.

Sunday night the lows will fall to around 40 with a few passing clouds.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs climbing into the middle 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible. Rain chance 20%.

Monday night a few isolated showers are possible early on with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

Tuesday a few showers and even thunderstorms will be possible. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chance 30%.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs across the area climbing into the low 80s. A few isolated showers are possible otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies. Rain chance 20%.

Wednesday night lows will fall into the mid-50s.

Thursday into Friday looks like the next best chance of widespread rainfall and even a few storms. A cold front will swing across the area leading to an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day on Thursday into our early Friday morning. A few showers could linger into early Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 70s with temperatures cooling off Friday into the lower 70s behind the front.

The timing of this storm system could change so keep it here with Storm Team 11 for the latest forecast.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.