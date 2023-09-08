The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of your Friday with a 50% chance of a scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be comfortable at 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a few lingering scattered storms. The low will be near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers Saturday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 75 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Friday and have a great weekend!