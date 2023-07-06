The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. More widespread showers roll in late tonight with a 50% rain chance. The low will be 67 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 30% with a high tomorrow of 88 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night with a low of 67 degrees.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.
Showers continue through Sunday night with a low of 68 degrees.
Monday will have a 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees
Showers start to taper off Monday night with a low of 64 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a quick chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. The high will be 84 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.
Have a great night!