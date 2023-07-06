

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. More widespread showers roll in late tonight with a 50% rain chance. The low will be 67 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 30% with a high tomorrow of 88 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Showers continue through Sunday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Monday will have a 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees

Showers start to taper off Monday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a quick chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!