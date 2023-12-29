Light snow will continue across the region for the rest of the evening, through the overnight, and into Saturday.

Snow totals will be a sugar-coat dusting in the Tri-Cities. The best zones to get impactful snow accumulation are in the higher elevations. About an inch is possible in the mountains of western Southwest Virginia, Eastern Kentucky, North Carolina, and Northeast Tennessee.

The North Carolina mountains could see about two to four inches of snow in the elevations 2,500 feet and above. Foothills of the East Tennessee and North Carolina mountains can see about an inch to two inches of snow.

Be careful driving on the roads because as cold temperatures set in overnight. Roads could be slick.

The low tonight will be 28 degrees.

Saturday we will continue to see some light snow showers across the mountain regions with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 36 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of snow showers.

For New Year’s Eve on Sunday, mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures are forecast with a high of 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for New Year’s Eve night as we bring in 2024 with a low of 29 degrees.

We will start off 2024 on Monday with a cold high of 42 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

Late Monday night into very early Tuesday morning, there is a 30% chance of a few light snow showers in the mountains. The low Monday night will be 26 degrees.

Snow showers linger into very early Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 43 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Chilly temperatures are on tap for Wednesday night as clouds increase across the region with a low of 34 degrees.

A 60% chance of rain and snow showers are forecast for Thursday with a high of 42 degrees.

Rain and snow showers taper off through Thursday night with a low of 35 degrees.

And for next Friday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 48 degrees.

Have a great weekend and a Happy New Year!