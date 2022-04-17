Good Sunday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 weather update.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 10 pm, then a chance of showers between 10 pm and 5 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 am, then a chance of showers. High near 58. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: Widespread frost, mainly before 7 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thanks, and enjoy the rest of your evening.