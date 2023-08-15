Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog late for some. Cooler conditions with a low of 61 degrees.

Wednesday remains cool with the presence of an upper-level low providing cloud cover and light showers at times. These showers will not amount to hardly any rainfall. The high will be 81 degrees. Wednesday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 59 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds will continue for our Thursday with a high of 85 degrees. Thursday night we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 62 degrees.

Friday a weak front will push across the region bringing a slight increase in the clouds, but no rain is expected. The high will be 84 degrees. Friday evening looks cooler with a low of 58 degrees.

The heat then starts to build into the region as we head into our weekend. Keep in mind that with the increase in humidity, it will start to feel much hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat indices will run into the low to mid-90s.

Saturday skies will be mostly sunny with a hot high of 86 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 63 degrees.

Sunday the heat continues to build in with a high of 89 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a mild low of 65 degrees.

Monday will continue the be very hot with mostly sunny conditions with a high of 91 degrees.

The heat dome will start to break down into Tuesday as a weak system looks to bring about a 30% chance of rain and storms to the region. The high will still be hot at 89 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.