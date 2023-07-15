Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning through the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.



Monday: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 mph or less in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Thursday: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Stay safe and weather aware. Have a great afternoon!