Our Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered storms late in the day. This activity will mainly be confined to the mountains. The high will be near 75 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Scattered showers return to the forecast on Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 67 degrees.

Showers taper off Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us on Monday. A 20% chance of a stray shower is possible. The high will be cooler at 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 58 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast on Tuesday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a chilly low of 38 degrees.

Thursday will feature a 30% chance of a few showers under partly cloudy skies. The high will be 68 degrees.

And for next Friday, mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain and a high of 72 degrees.

Have a great afternoon!