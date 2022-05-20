Happy Friday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Low around 58. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then showers likely between 8 am and 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Enjoy the rest of your Friday.