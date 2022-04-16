Good Saturday morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Showers, mainly before 8 am. High near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Today’s Forecast

Bristol Race Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Easter Sunrise Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Sunday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 am. Low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of showers. High near 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 5 am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Widespread frost, mainly between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

7 Day Forecast

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday morning.