Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies for the rest of this afternoon and evening. In addition, we will see an 80% chance of scattered showers and t-storms in the forecast. The low will be 68 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A break in the activity is expected late overnight with more showers and t-storms in the forecast for our Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Localized heavy rainfall is possible which could lead to scattered instances of flash flooding in low-lying areas. The high will be 80 degrees with a rain chance of 80%. Showers and storms will continue through the early evening hours with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening. The low will be 67 degrees.

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Idalia will keep a few showers and t-storms in the forecast for our Wednesday with the rain chance at 30%. The high will be 81 degrees. The greatest impacts from the tropical system will likely stay to our east thanks to the cold front that moves through our region Tuesday.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a cooler low of 59 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or t-storm mainly across the mountains. The high will be 80 degrees. Thursday night expect fair skies with a low of 57 degrees.

Friday we will see abundant sunshine with a high of 82 degrees. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low of 58 degrees.

Labor Day weekend looks very nice with partly cloudy skies expected on both days. The high on Saturday will be 83 degrees while the high on Sunday will be 85 degrees.

Next Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a stray shower or t-storm in the afternoon. The high will be 86 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon and evening.