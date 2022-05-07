Saturday: Rain likely, mainly between 1 pm and 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.