Rain will continue to fall overnight – Higher terrain snow, valley flurries possible Fri A.M. – Breezy and cooler afternoon

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Showers likely at times. Some of the higher elevations could transition from light rain to light snow as the cold air rushed in. Low around 33. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 80%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with flurries, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss