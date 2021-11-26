Rain will continue to fall overnight – Higher terrain snow, valley flurries possible Fri A.M. – Breezy and cooler afternoon

Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Showers likely at times. Some of the higher elevations could transition from light rain to light snow as the cold air rushed in. Low around 33. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 80%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with flurries, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.



Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.



Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.



Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.



Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!