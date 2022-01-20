Rain & snow ending this morning – Colder air moves in this afternoon

Good Thursday morning. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.

Thursday: Rain and snow before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Temperature falling to around 34 through the afternoon. North wind around 10 mph. Precipitation chance 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Precipitation chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Precipitation chance 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Take it slow on the roads and stay safe. Enjoy the rest of your morning.

