The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms across the area through the afternoon into the evening. The evening round of showers and storms will have the greatest severe threat. A higher threat exists for the western portions of the area where a level 2 out of 5 has been highlighted. Further to the east, the threat moves to a level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be damaging wind, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. The high today will be 82 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the area Sunday night with a low near 63 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday as we begin the work week. We will also have an 80% chance of showers throughout our Monday. The high will be mild at 75 degrees. Showers could linger into our Monday night. The low will be 52 degrees.

We will see cooler temperatures in the forecast through the middle of next week.

Tuesday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers through the afternoon. The high will be 73 degrees. Tuesday night showers will be possible early with a low of 55 degrees.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with a 20% chance of an isolated shower of storm. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low if 57 degrees.

Rain chances will increase through the end of the week especially Friday into Saturday.

Thursday we will see a 20% chance of showers and storms with a high of 82 degrees. Thursday night we will see increasing clouds with a low of 60 degrees.

Friday’s high will be 81 degrees with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday night showers and storms will continue with a low of 60 degrees.

Saturday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning.