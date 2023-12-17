Sunday: Showers and patchy fog this afternoon. The high will be 56 degrees. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 80 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain showers are likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. A slight chance of rain showers late. The low will be 38 degrees. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday will be cloudy and colder with a 60% chance of rain and snow showers. The better snowfall accumulations will occur in elevations above 2,000 ft across the mountain ridges. Snowfall will continue through early Tuesday morning. A dusting may also be possible for some Tri-Cities locations. The high on Monday will be 43 degrees. Snow showers are possible at times Monday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 30% chance of snow showers through the early morning period. The high will be 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 18 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 46 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 54.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 34 degrees.

Next Saturday we will see cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a few showers. The high will be 52 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning.