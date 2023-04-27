The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and rain through the overnight with a 70% chance of rain. Winds will also pick up as well. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the East Tennessee Mountains from 8PM until 4AM tomorrow morning. These regions can see 15-30 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 50 mph. The low will be 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies continue through Friday with a 60% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap as showers taper off through Friday night. The low will be 52 degrees.

We start Saturday with mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of scattered showers late in the day. The high will be near 75 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Widespread rain is back in the forecast on Sunday with a 60% chance of rain. The chance of rain will be 60% with a high of 69 degrees.

Showers taper off Sunday night with a low of 39 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for the start of the work week. The high on Monday will be cooler at 58 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap as showers taper off Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 63 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast on Tuesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower as temperatures warm up! The high will be 65 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a chilly low of 42 degrees.

And for next Thursday, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a high of 69 degrees.

Have a great night!