Happy Wednesday! Here is your early evening Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 10 pm, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy.

