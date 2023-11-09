The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with showers at times. The rain chance is 50% and patchy fog will develop late for some. The low will be 52 degrees.

Widespread rain showers will return to the region Friday with an 80% chance of scattered showers under cloudy skies. The high will be much cooler at 56 degrees. Friday night we will see gradual clearing to the skies with a cold low of 38 degrees.

Veterans Day will be mostly sunny and cool with a high of 57 degrees. Saturday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 36 degrees.

We will see fair skies on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees. Skies stay clear and cold on Sunday night with a low of 34 degrees.

The sunshine will stick around into next week with a high of 62 degrees for our Monday. Monday night will be clear with a low of 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees. Skies on Tuesday night will be fair with a low of 32 degrees.

Wednesday clouds will once again be on the increase across the region.

Next Thursday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 65 degrees.

Have a great night.