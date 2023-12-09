The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a line of storms moving through the region late tonight.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 AM Sunday for the mountains of east Tennessee. Winds are expected to be sustained 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45-55 mph.

A line of storms will start to move through the region in Eastern Kentucky between Midnight and 2 AM. Most of our region is in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. Expect damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated hail with stronger storms. As for the chance of a tornado, there is a possibility for a quick spin up. The chance is very low but not zero. This line will move through quickly and the strongest storms will be moving out of our region by 5-7 AM. The low tonight will be 50 degrees.

As for Sunday, we will still be seeing rain lingering from this storm into tomorrow afternoon. Much colder air will be moving into the region and the lingering rain will change over into a wintery mix and eventually snow early tomorrow evening. Snow will be mainly in the higher elevations of Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and the North Carolina as well as some light snow showers in the higher elevations of Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan counties in southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Snow will last through Sunday night but will taper off early Monday morning.

Possible accumulation is about 1-3 inches in the Northeast Tennessee, North Carolina and Southwest Virginia mountains with the possibility of 2-4 inches in the highest mountain areas of 3,000 feet and above. The foothills of the mountains as well as the higher elevations in Western Southeast Virginia and Eastern Kentucky could see about 1 inch of snow. The Tri-Cities may see some flurries.



The high on Sunday will be 53 degrees with a low of 29 on Sunday night.

On Monday, a few lingering snow showers are forecast for the higher elevations early Monday morning tapering off in the mid-morning hours. Monday will start off cloudy with gradual clearing throughout the day, the high will be cold at 40 degrees.

Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 22 degrees.

Sunny skies and cold temperatures are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 47 degrees.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold with a low of 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high of 50 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear skies and chilly with a low of 27 degrees.

We will see some passing clouds on Thursday with a high of 53 degrees.

Thursday night will be mainly clear with a low of 29 degrees.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on tap for Friday with a high of 54 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a 30% chance of showers Saturday evening. The high will be 52 degrees.

Have a great night and stay weather aware.