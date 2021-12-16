Rain likely overnight – Showers for Friday morning commute – More rain likely over the Weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds through the evening with a 60% chance of rain after 10 PM.  The low will be near 50 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be mild at 65 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers.  The low will be 49 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm.  The high will be near 66 degrees. 

We will keep a few showers in the area Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees. 

Sunday will be much cooler with a few early morning showers and afternoon sunshine.  The high will be 44 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high cool high of 50 degrees.  The mountains will stay in the ’40s. 

Look for an increase in clouds late Monday night with a low of 30 degrees. 

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain to the south and east of the Tri-Cities.  The high will be 53 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 32 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 55 degrees.  Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 34 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a passing shower.  The high will be 52 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your Thursday!

