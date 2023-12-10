Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for chilly rain to continue through early Sunday afternoon. The rain chance will be 100%. The rest of the afternoon will be chilly. The high will be 55 degrees.

The cold air invades through the afternoon and evening, transitioning leftover moisture to snow, especially across elevations above 3,500 ft. Accumulations will be 1-3″ for the mountains with some of the highest peaks picking up over 4”. Parts of northeastern Southwest Virginia could be seeing 2-3″ in isolated spots. Most of us will not see any accumulation, but the foothills of Northeast Tennessee may see a dusting of snow.

Sunday night we will see snow showers at times, especially in the mountains, with a cold low of 30 degrees.

Monday will be chilly with clouds and lingering flurries and snow showers possible. Chance of precipitation 40%. The rest of the afternoon will see a mixture of sun and clouds. The high will be a cold 40 degrees. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 22 degrees.

Tuesday we will see sunny skies with a high of 49 degrees. There will be a few clouds passing Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a low of 26 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a cool high of 53 degrees.

Friday there will be clouds at times with a high of 54 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning.