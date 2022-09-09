The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a 40% chance of rain after midnight. The low will be 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 77 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies and an 80% chance of rain for Saturday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast on Sunday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 64 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 77 degrees.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday night. The low will be 57 degrees.

Sun and clouds in the forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of showers. The high will be 75 degrees.

Mix of sun and clouds for next Wednesday. The high will be 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Clouds and sun in the forecast for next Friday with a high of 80 degrees.