Remembering all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day Weekend. We will start to see conditions improve as showers slowly start to taper off as we head through later tonight and through your Memorial Day Monday.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with rain continuing for the rest of the evening. Showers will start to taper off later tonight. The low will be near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Memorial Day Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Monday night with a low near 54 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 81 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be warm at 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a quick shower of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

And for next Sunday, widespread rain is back in the forecast with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great rest of the Memorial Day weekend!