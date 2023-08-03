The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for rain continuing for the rest of the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for your Thursday afternoon with a 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 77 degrees. Rainfall for the rest of the day could lead to localized flooding.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 degrees.

Friday will give way to partly cloudy skies along with an 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms The low will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance for a few storms early. The low will be 66 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early Sunday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high will be 87 degrees.