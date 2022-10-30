Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your updated Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Variable clouds. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until early morning then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.