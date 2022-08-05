Flood advisories are still in effect until tomorrow morning for Eastern Kentucky, as well as areas in Dickenson County and Buchanan County Va. until Sunday night.

Scattered thunderstorms this evening and tonight could lead to locally heavy rain with some rumbles of thunder and lightning.

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for lingering storms tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are also in the forecast for tomorrow with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86.

Cloudy skies and storms lingering tomorrow night with a low of 66 degrees and a 70% chance of showers.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 86 degrees.

Monday calls for a 70% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 86 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees.

On Thursday, partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 82 degrees.

On Friday, partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 82 degrees.

