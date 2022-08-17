The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 60 degrees.

Tomorrow we will see a mix of sun and clouds along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

There is a possibility of a quick isolated shower tomorrow night with a low of 62 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees. The rain chance Saturday will be 50%.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms on both days. The high will be near 79 degrees on both days with low temperatures in the mid ’60s.

The rainy pattern shifts on Wednesday bringing back the sun and clouds and drying out a little with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

