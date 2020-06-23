Rain chances increase Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 79.

Have a great night!