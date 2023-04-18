(WJHL) — Good evening! Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a pleasant overnight. We will hold onto mostly clear skies tonight. The low will be 43.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday we turn up the thermostat just a bit more with sunshine and a high of 80. Wednesday night the skies will be mostly clear. The low will be 47.

Thursday we turn even warmer with more sunshine and a high of 83. Thursday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 52.

We will see mostly sunny skies Friday through the afternoon with a mild high of 83. There will be a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the evening. Friday night we will see scattered showers on the increase under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 53.

Saturday we will hold onto mostly cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain and storms. The high will be cooler at 65. Saturday evening we will continue to see the threat of scattered showers with a low of 35.

Sunday morning we could see a few showers mainly in the morning. Mountain snow showers will also be a possibility as well as the cold air spills in. The high will be cold at 50. Sunday evening we will see cloudy skies with frigid temperatures. The low will be 32.

Monday we start off cooler yet once again with cloudy skies. The high will be 61. Partly cloudy skies overnight Monday. The low will be 35.

Tuesday will be a chilly one with a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 65.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday.