The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be warm at 83 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 57 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds is forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon storm. The high will be warm at 85 degrees. Friday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 56 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 84 degrees. Saturday night skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 58 degrees.

Sunday we will see a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 82 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Monday with cooler temperatures. The high will be 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Rain chances start to increase as we head into our Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will start off with partly clouds skies with clouds increasing through the day. Scattered storms make their way into the region Tuesday evening with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees. Showers taper off Tuesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, there will be a 50% chance of showers through the day with a high of 78 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your night!