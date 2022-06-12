Good evening, here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 am and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.